MMRDA to borrow ₹10,100cr for Mumbai Samruddhi connector, Shilphata flyover

MMRDA loans repaid via tolls

With Mumbai's traffic only getting worse thanks to rapid growth, MMRDA hopes these upgrades will ease congestion and improve daily commutes.

Most of the funding comes from long-term bank loans (with a five-year break before repayments start), with the remaining 20% as equity (debt-to-equity ratio 80:20).

The plan is to pay back the loans using toll revenue and the Urban Transport Fund once everything's up and running, so smoother rides could be just around the corner.