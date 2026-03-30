MMRDA to borrow ₹10,100cr for Mumbai Samruddhi connector, Shilphata flyover
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) is gearing up to borrow a massive ₹10,100 crore ahead of the 2026-27 financial year: part of its record borrowing plan for 2026-27.
The money will go toward two huge projects: a connector linking Mumbai to the Samruddhi Expressway and a new flyover at Shilphata Junction.
Together, these account for nearly 43% of MMRDA's entire budget for 2026-27.
MMRDA loans repaid via tolls
With Mumbai's traffic only getting worse thanks to rapid growth, MMRDA hopes these upgrades will ease congestion and improve daily commutes.
Most of the funding comes from long-term bank loans (with a five-year break before repayments start), with the remaining 20% as equity (debt-to-equity ratio 80:20).
The plan is to pay back the loans using toll revenue and the Urban Transport Fund once everything's up and running, so smoother rides could be just around the corner.