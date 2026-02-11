M&M's Q3 profit jumps 33% to ₹3,931 crore Business Feb 11, 2026

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just posted a big win for Q3, with profit after tax jumping 33% to ₹3,931 crore and revenue up 26% to ₹38,517 crore.

The company's strong performance is thanks to booming sales in both cars and farm equipment.