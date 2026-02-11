M&M's Q3 profit jumps 33% to ₹3,931 crore
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) just posted a big win for Q3, with profit after tax jumping 33% to ₹3,931 crore and revenue up 26% to ₹38,517 crore.
The company's strong performance is thanks to booming sales in both cars and farm equipment.
Revenue from automotive business up 29%
M&M sold over 3 lakh vehicles this quarter—a 23% jump—helping its automotive business bring in ₹28,361 crore.
Tractors did well too, with farm equipment revenue at ₹10,200 crore.
Utility vehicle (UV) volumes were 1.79 lakh units, pushing M&M's market share in SUVs up to 24.1%.
Tractor market share dipped slightly but overall numbers stayed strong.
M&M's success story in full swing
If you're curious about what's powering India's auto scene right now—this is it!
M&M isn't just selling more cars and tractors; they're posting year-on-year growth, bouncing back in logistics, and showing strong performance as demand heats up.