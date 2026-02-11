M&M's revenue crosses ₹50,000cr for 1st time ever

Most of this growth came from M&M's auto and farm businesses. The company sold 179,000 vehicles during the quarter, up 26% year-on-year. Farm equipment revenue was ₹11,501 crore, up a fifth (20%) year-on-year.

Financial services and tech also do well

M&M's financial arm saw profits nearly double while Tech Mahindra improved its margins.

All in all, it shows how M&M is growing across everything from cars to finance to tech—pretty impressive for one company!