M&M's revenue crosses ₹50,000cr for 1st time ever
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) pulled in a record ₹52,100 crore this quarter—about 25% year-on-year.
Profits rose about 50% year-on-year to ₹4,675 crore.
Auto and farm businesses drive growth
Most of this growth came from M&M's auto and farm businesses.
The company sold 179,000 vehicles during the quarter, up 26% year-on-year.
Farm equipment revenue was ₹11,501 crore, up a fifth (20%) year-on-year.
Financial services and tech also do well
M&M's financial arm saw profits nearly double while Tech Mahindra improved its margins.
All in all, it shows how M&M is growing across everything from cars to finance to tech—pretty impressive for one company!