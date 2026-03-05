MMT to acquire majority stake in Flamingo Transworld
MakeMyTrip entered into an agreement to acquire a majority stake in Flamingo Transworld, a travel company known for its group tours and special Indian vegetarian and Jain meals.
With this move, MMT is looking to boost its holiday game and reach more travelers, especially across western India.
Flamingo has been around for 30+ years
Flamingo has been around for 30+ years, offering trips with on-tour chefs, regional-language managers, and tour packages for international destinations.
They're big on making travel comfortable for Indian families.
MMT's bigger plan
MMT's CEO Rajesh Magow called the deal a way to fuel growth by combining both companies' strengths.
Flamingo's co-founder Sanjay Shah is excited about going pan-India using MMT's digital reach.
This fits into MMT's bigger plan—they've also snapped up other travel startups lately—to blend offline expertise with online convenience.