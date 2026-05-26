MobiKwik gains nearly 8% after RBI approves offline aggregator role

MobiKwik targets merchants over 18-24 months

Over the next 18 to 24 months, MobiKwik is focusing on small businesses, retail stores, and fuel stations.

They are rolling out more Soundbox devices and card machines to help merchants accept payments smoothly.

CEO Bipin Preet Singh says offline merchant payments are a huge growth driver for India's digital economy, especially in areas where technology has not yet reached.