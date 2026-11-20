MobiKwik posts 80% Diwali payment boost to ₹3,018cr Tier2-led
MobiKwik had a massive Diwali this year, with payment volumes shooting up 80% to ₹3,018 crore between November 6 and 9.
That's a big jump from last year, and most of the action came from smaller cities, not just the metros.
MobiKwik average consumer transaction ₹1,272
Diwali day (November 8) saw peak transactions, especially around evening time. The average transaction value for consumer payments rose to ₹1,272 in 2026.
Impressively, about 77% of user transactions and over 78% of GMV came from Tier 2 cities and beyond.
CEO Bipin Preet Singh called out how these cities are driving growth across all payment types.