MobiKwik posts ₹4.4cr March 2026 quarter profit, revenue up 8%
Business
MobiKwik just turned things around with a net profit of ₹4.4 crore for the March 2026 quarter (last year, it was staring at a ₹56.7 crore loss).
Revenue climbed 8% to ₹288.7 crore, and its EBITDA (a measure of operating health) swung from a big loss to a positive ₹10 crore, with margins improving to 3.5%.
Basically, it's running things more efficiently now.
MobiKwik dips 2.8%, gains nearly 17%
Even though MobiKwik's profits are up, the stock dipped about 2.8% after the news, but here's the twist: shares have actually jumped nearly 17% over the past month.