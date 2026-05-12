MobiKwik posts ₹4.4cr March 2026 quarter profit, revenue up 8% Business May 12, 2026

MobiKwik just turned things around with a net profit of ₹4.4 crore for the March 2026 quarter (last year, it was staring at a ₹56.7 crore loss).

Revenue climbed 8% to ₹288.7 crore, and its EBITDA (a measure of operating health) swung from a big loss to a positive ₹10 crore, with margins improving to 3.5%.

Basically, it's running things more efficiently now.