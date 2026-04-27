MobiKwik bags RBI nod for NBFC license: Why it matters
What's the story
Fintech giant MobiKwik has received approval for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The approval will allow MobiKwik to launch its own lending business through a wholly-owned subsidiary, MobiKwik Financial Services Private Limited. The move is part of the company's strategy to expand its regulated lending operations and bring new credit products for consumers and merchants.
Strategic expansion
Evolution into a scaled financial services platform
The NBFC license will help MobiKwik bolster its end-to-end financial services, improve lending margins, and speed up the launch of new products. "The NBFC application approval is a pivotal step in MobiKwik Group's evolution into a scaled financial services platform," said Upasana Taku, Co-founder and Executive Director at MobiKwik. She added that this approval gives them a regulatory framework to deepen their credit offerings.
Operational efficiency
Accelerating lending product offerings and expanding credit access
The in-house NBFC will help MobiKwik speed up the launch of both secured and unsecured lending products. It will also enable access to more sustainable capital via co-lending partnerships. The company's tech prowess, including AI and machine learning models, will be leveraged to offer more personalized financial products and also expand credit access, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.