MobiKwik bags RBI nod for NBFC license: Why it matters

The NBFC license will help MobiKwik bolster its end-to-end financial services, improve lending margins, and speed up the launch of new products. "The NBFC application approval is a pivotal step in MobiKwik Group's evolution into a scaled financial services platform," said Upasana Taku, Co-founder and Executive Director at MobiKwik. She added that this approval gives them a regulatory framework to deepen their credit offerings.

Operational efficiency

Accelerating lending product offerings and expanding credit access

The in-house NBFC will help MobiKwik speed up the launch of both secured and unsecured lending products. It will also enable access to more sustainable capital via co-lending partnerships. The company's tech prowess, including AI and machine learning models, will be leveraged to offer more personalized financial products and also expand credit access, particularly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities.