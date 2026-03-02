Mobilise App Lab's IPO was 100x subscribed: What's the catch
Mobilise App Lab's IPO was a hot ticket, with bids coming in at over 100 times the offer size and raising approximately ₹20.10 crore.
But when trading started on the NSE SME platform, shares opened at ₹64.10—20% below the top price band of ₹80—and ended the day down nearly 16%.
So, even with all that hype, the debut was pretty underwhelming.
The company is small, but profitable
Incorporated in 2013, Mobilise App Lab builds SaaS platforms like EDUPro ERP for schools and OpsSuite for managing healthcare and facilities.
For the period ended December 31, 2025, they reported revenue from operations of ₹13.24 crore and a net profit of ₹4.01 crore—with just 95 employees keeping things running.
How will the company use the funds raised?
The funds raised will go into developing products and hiring (₹5.54 crore), marketing (₹3.03 crore), upgrading infrastructure (₹5.47 crore), and general corporate needs.