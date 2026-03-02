Mobilise App Lab's IPO was 100x subscribed: What's the catch Business Mar 02, 2026

Mobilise App Lab's IPO was a hot ticket, with bids coming in at over 100 times the offer size and raising approximately ₹20.10 crore.

But when trading started on the NSE SME platform, shares opened at ₹64.10—20% below the top price band of ₹80—and ended the day down nearly 16%.

So, even with all that hype, the debut was pretty underwhelming.