Moderna to lay off 10% of its workforce Business Jul 31, 2025

Moderna, the company behind one of the major COVID-19 vaccines, is letting go of about 10% of its global staff by the end of this year.

CEO Stephane Bancel says this tough call is all about streamlining and saving money after a big dip in vaccine demand.

The team will shrink to under 5,000 people.