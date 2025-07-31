NVIDIA execs join CEO Huang as billionaires

NVIDIA's wild stock run just made CFO Colette Kress and EVP Jay Puri billionaires, joining CEO Jensen Huang in the club. With shares up nearly 70% over the past year and 27% in 2025 alone, NVIDIA is now worth more than $1 trillion—seriously big money.

Kress and Puri's stock holdings Kress hit billionaire status after selling some shares for $4.7 million, but she still holds close to three million shares herself (plus even more through trusts).

Puri owns about 634,000 shares directly (worth over $100 million) and manages another 20 million via family trusts.

Selling stocks Both execs used pre-set trading plans called Rule 10b5-1 to sell their stock—basically a way to avoid insider trading accusations since sales are scheduled ahead of time.