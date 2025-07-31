Netweb Technologies's revenue more than doubles in Q1 FY26
Netweb Technologies had a standout start to FY26, with revenue more than doubling to ₹301.2 crore compared to last year.
The company's profit after tax also shot up to ₹30.5 crore, showing they're not just making more money—they're keeping more of it too.
AI systems segment sees massive growth
A huge chunk of this growth came from Netweb's AI systems segment, which grew 300% and now makes up nearly a third of their total revenue.
A big defense sector order and their new Skylus.ai platform played key roles in this surge.
Chairman Lodha on 'Make in India' initiative
Chairman Sanjay Lodha credits their success to designing and building products in-house, aligning with India's 'Make in India' push.
Since getting listed in July 2023, Netweb has expanded across the country and kept its finances healthy, ending June 2025 with positive cash flow.
```