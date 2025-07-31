TCS to lay off 12,200 employees in major restructuring
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's biggest IT company, is letting go of about 12,200 employees—mainly from middle and senior management—as part of a big push to reshape the company for the future.
The layoffs will roll out through this fiscal year, with TCS citing lower demand and shifting client needs as reasons.
The company has tightened its bench policy (now requiring at least 225 billable days per year) to keep things running smoothly during this shake-up.
TCS says those laid off will get full notice pay, severance packages, extended insurance, outplacement help, and counseling.
The company wants to support its people as it pivots toward more AI-driven work.
Instead of a public press release or regulatory filing about these layoffs, TCS quietly shared the news through internal emails and select media interviews—keeping things pretty understated for such a major move.
