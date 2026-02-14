Modi government approves ₹10,000cr FoF to boost deep-tech start-ups

The Indian government has approved a ₹10,000 crore Fund of Funds (FoF) to mobilize venture capital and support deep-tech start-ups and early-growth stage enterprises. The move is part of the second phase of the FoF scheme under the Start-up India initiative. The first phase was set up in 2016 with a similar corpus to provide seed capital and enable start-ups to take calculated risks.

Scheme expansion Fund to strengthen venture capital ecosystem The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, approved the establishment of the Start-up India Fund of Funds 2.0 with a total corpus of ₹10,000 crore. The scheme is aimed at strengthening the venture capital ecosystem and supporting innovation-led entrepreneurship across India. It will also mobilize the long-term domestic capital to accelerate the next phase of India's start-up journey.

Funding strategy Targeted funding approach for deep-tech and innovative manufacturing The new fund will take a targeted and segmented funding approach to support deep-tech and tech-driven innovative manufacturing. It will focus on cutting-edge sectors that require long-term capital. The scheme also aims to empower early-growth stage founders, offering a safety net for new and innovative ideas while reducing early-stage failures due to lack of funding.

