Modi government clears ₹10,000cr fund for Indian startups
Big news for India's startup scene: the government has approved a fresh ₹10,000 crore fund to help new businesses grow.
Announced by PM Modi, this move comes alongside schemes like cashless accident treatment (PM RAHAT) and more support for agriculture.
Who's in charge?
The Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) will manage the money, giving it to SEBI-registered investment funds that must invest at least twice as much in startups.
The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will oversee things to keep everything on track.
Fund focuses on early-stage startups
This fund is all about backing early-stage startups—especially those working on deep tech, advanced manufacturing, or breakthrough ideas.
Over two lakh recognized startups can apply for incentives, making it a big win for anyone dreaming of launching something new in India.