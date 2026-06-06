Edible oil will now be sold in standard pack sizes
What's the story
The Indian government has reintroduced standard pack sizes for major edible oils. The move comes after a stakeholder meeting chaired by Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare on May 20. The new rules mandate specific pack sizes for palm oil, soybean oil, mustard/rapeseed oil and more. These include 200g, 500g, 1kg up to 20kg for solids; and corresponding volumes of 200ml to 20L for liquids.
Pack transition
Non-standard packs to be phased out within 3 months
The new rules will phase out non-standard pack sizes such as 650g, 700g and others within three months. However, packages below 200g or 200ml will not be restricted under these new guidelines. The advisory was issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) late on Friday. This decision comes after consultations with industry bodies and consumer rights groups who welcomed the move for its potential to enhance market transparency and consumer awareness.
Support for change
Industry and consumer advocacy groups support the decision
The Indian Vegetable Oil Producers' Association (IVPA) has welcomed the move, with its president Sudhakar Desai saying it would "restore structural sanity to retail shelves." Consumer Voice CEO Ashim Sanyal also backed the decision, calling it "a consumer-friendly step" that simplifies price comparisons. The advisory clarifies that minor edible oils not covered under these standards are still required to comply with existing pricing declaration rules.
Import dependence
Edible oil consumption and import trends in India
India is heavily reliant on edible oil imports to meet domestic demand. Consumption has grown from 24.6 million tons in 2020-21 to 28.9 million tons in 2022-23, with imports rising by 3% to reach 16.65 million tons in the current fiscal year, according to the Solvent Extractors' Association of India. A NITI Aayog report noted that per capita consumption has almost doubled over two decades to around 19.7kg annually, indicating a growing demand for these commodities across the country.