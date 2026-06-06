Edible oil will now be sold in standard pack sizes

Pack transition

Non-standard packs to be phased out within 3 months

The new rules will phase out non-standard pack sizes such as 650g, 700g and others within three months. However, packages below 200g or 200ml will not be restricted under these new guidelines. The advisory was issued by the Department of Consumer Affairs (DoCA) late on Friday. This decision comes after consultations with industry bodies and consumer rights groups who welcomed the move for its potential to enhance market transparency and consumer awareness.