Modi government raises ₹45,306cr via disinvestment, asset monetization in FY26
What's the story
The Indian government has raised a whopping ₹45,306 crore through disinvestment and asset monetization in the fiscal year 2025-26. The figure surpasses the revised estimates (RE) target set by the government. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary revealed this information in a written reply to the Lok Sabha today.
Revenue sources
Breakdown of collection
Chaudhary explained that the total amount includes ₹16,885.56 crore from disinvestment and ₹28,420.49 crore from asset monetization.
The government had earlier estimated Miscellaneous Capital Receipts (which includes PSU disinvestment and public asset monetization) at ₹33,837 crore in its RE for 2025-26.
However, the actual revenue collected has far exceeded this estimate by ₹11,469.05 crore.
FY27 goals
Revenue collection in ongoing fiscal year
For the ongoing fiscal year (FY27), the government has set a target of ₹80,000 crore under Miscellaneous Capital Receipts.
So far, it has collected ₹59,083 crore in this category.
Of this amount, around ₹6,367 crore has come from asset monetization. The rest of the revenue comes from disinvestment through various public sector undertakings and strategic disinvestment initiatives.
Disinvestment
Disinvestment revenue in FY27
The revenue from disinvestment in FY27 has come through OFS of Central Bank of India, Coal India, Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), NHPC, NLC India, General Insurance Corporation of India, Indian Railway Finance Corporation, and Cochin Shipyard.
It also includes strategic disinvestment receipts from Indian Medicines Pharmaceuticals Corporation Ltd.
The total amount collected so far is ₹52,716 crore.