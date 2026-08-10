Modi government raises ₹45,306cr via disinvestment, asset monetization in FY26

Chaudhary explained that the total amount includes ₹16,885.56 crore from disinvestment and ₹28,420.49 crore from asset monetization.

The government had earlier estimated Miscellaneous Capital Receipts (which includes PSU disinvestment and public asset monetization) at ₹33,837 crore in its RE for 2025-26.

However, the actual revenue collected has far exceeded this estimate by ₹11,469.05 crore.