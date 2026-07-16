Modi government plans domestic manufacturing push led by Shaktikanta Das
The Modi government is considering a big plan to make more stuff in India and rely less on imports, especially for things like electronics, fertilizers, semiconductors, chemicals, and machinery.
A special task force led by Shaktikanta Das, a former central bank governor and now principal secretary in Modi's office, is on it, figuring out which products matter most and how to ramp up local production.
India approves ₹1.9tr chip smartphone package
Just recently, the cabinet gave the green light to a massive 1.9 trillion-rupee package to boost chip and smartphone manufacturing.
There's also a push to revive old fertilizer plants with hopes of cutting fertilizer imports by 30% in three years.
With India importing nearly $775 billion during the financial year ending March 2026 (and almost a fifth of that coming from China), the goal is clear: save money, create jobs at home, and make India more self-reliant in a changing world.