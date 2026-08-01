LPG price cut: Commercial cylinders now cheaper by over ₹200
What's the story
The Indian government has slashed the prices of 19kg commercial LPG cylinders by over ₹200 in Delhi and Kolkata. The move, effective from today, is likely to provide some relief to restaurants, hotels, and other businesses that rely heavily on this cooking fuel. The new price for a commercial cylinder now stands at ₹2,872.50 in Kolkata after a reduction of ₹209. In Delhi, the price has been reduced by ₹202.
Limited impact
Price cut applies only to commercial cylinders
Notably, the price cut only applies to 19kg commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses.
The prices of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders supplied to households remain unchanged.
This is the second consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices after a similar cut in July.
The latest revision partially offsets the sharp increases seen in recent months, as global LPG prices climbed amid supply concerns linked to the Iran war and wider West Asia crisis.
Economic relief
Restaurants, hotels to benefit from price cut
The reduction in commercial LPG prices is expected to ease cost pressures for restaurants, hotels, and other commercial establishments.
These businesses have been grappling with high cooking fuel costs due to disruptions and supply concerns in global LPG markets.
The lower input cost from this price cut may also provide some support to the broader hospitality and food-services sector.