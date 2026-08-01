LPG price cut: Commercial cylinders now cheaper by over ₹200

Notably, the price cut only applies to 19kg commercial LPG cylinders used by businesses.

The prices of 14.2kg domestic LPG cylinders supplied to households remain unchanged.

This is the second consecutive monthly reduction in commercial LPG prices after a similar cut in July.

The latest revision partially offsets the sharp increases seen in recent months, as global LPG prices climbed amid supply concerns linked to the Iran war and wider West Asia crisis.