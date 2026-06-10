Modi government turns 12: A look at major tax reforms 

Tax adjustments

Increased Securities Transaction Tax

The Centre has increased the Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on equity derivatives, a move likely to affect futures and options traders. The STT on futures is raised from 0.02% to 0.05%, while that on options transactions goes up from 0.1% to 0.15%. This tax is levied on every purchase and sale of securities such as equity shares, futures, and options on recognized stock exchanges.