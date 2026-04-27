How Ganga Expressway could reshape Uttar Pradesh's economy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Ganga Expressway on April 29. The 594km-long expressway, which is one of India's longest access-controlled highways, will connect Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the east. It is expected to revolutionize passenger and freight movement by reducing travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj from around 12 hours to six-seven hours.

Economic impact Investment proposals worth ₹46,660 crore received The Uttar Pradesh government plans to turn the Ganga Expressway into a major manufacturing and logistics corridor. Investment proposals worth ₹46,660 crore have already been received for this project. The expressway is being viewed as a catalyst for regional equity, with districts like Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli and Pratapgarh expected to benefit from increased economic activity and job creation.

Industrial development Industrial nodes to be developed along expressway corridor The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority is leading the project, which will see 12 industrial nodes developed across districts along the expressway corridor. These nodes will be based on local industrial bases and geographic advantages to ensure balanced growth. The largest of these clusters will be built in Bulandshahr over an area of 2,798 acres.

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Logistics efficiency Expressway will link production centers with markets seamlessly D S Verma, Executive Director of the Indian Industries Association, said that the Ganga Expressway could change Uttar Pradesh's economic landscape. He called it "a structural shift in how Uttar Pradesh will grow over the next decade." The expressway will link production centers with markets seamlessly, making UP a preferred destination for manufacturing and supply chain operations in India.

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