Modi urges Indian businesses to match government's reform push
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants India's private companies to do more than just watch from the sidelines—he's urging them to invest big and match the government's push for reform.
"The next phase of transformation requires a decisive response from the private sector," he said, highlighting that policy alone isn't enough.
PM believes India can become developed nation by 2047
Modi is asking businesses to focus on research, new tech, and stronger supply chains—not just chasing profits.
He believes India can become a developed nation by 2047 if companies prioritize quality, share success with workers, and compete globally.
What has been done so far?
To lay the groundwork, Modi's team has ramped up capital spending in areas like railways, highways, digital infrastructure, defense, and tech sectors like semiconductors and AI.
Plus, new trade deals are opening doors for Indian MSMEs and service professionals in global markets—from textiles to gems and jewelry.