Modi visits Netherlands to boost India's chip making with ASML
Prime Minister Modi is visiting the Netherlands to ramp up India's chip-making game, and ASML (the Dutch tech giant behind the world's most advanced chip machines) is at the center of it all.
ASML basically has a monopoly on extreme ultraviolet (EUV) machines, which are key for making next-generation semiconductors.
ASML plans GIFT City support office
Modi's expected interaction with ASML is tied to India's $14 billion semiconductor project in Gujarat, a joint effort with Tata Electronics and Taiwan's Powerchip.
To make things smoother, ASML has initiated plans to open a support office at GIFT City in Gujarat, helping Indian factories keep their chip lines running.
For ASML, teaming up with India isn't just business, it's part of their plan to expand globally and diversify as tech tensions heat up worldwide.