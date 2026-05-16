Modi visits Netherlands to boost India's chip making with ASML

ASML plans GIFT City support office

Modi's expected interaction with ASML is tied to India's $14 billion semiconductor project in Gujarat, a joint effort with Tata Electronics and Taiwan's Powerchip.

To make things smoother, ASML has initiated plans to open a support office at GIFT City in Gujarat, helping Indian factories keep their chip lines running.

For ASML, teaming up with India isn't just business, it's part of their plan to expand globally and diversify as tech tensions heat up worldwide.