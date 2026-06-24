MoEngage acquires San Francisco AI startup Aampe in all-cash deal Business Jun 24, 2026

MoEngage, an Indian platform for customer engagement, just snapped up San Francisco-based AI startup Aampe in an all-cash deal (rumored to be worth tens of millions of dollars).

The big idea? MoEngage wants to level up its platform with Aampe's tech, which uses AI agents to tailor messages for each user based on their behavior.

CEO Raviteja Dodda shared that he expects this move to help win over clients who used to rely on Salesforce.