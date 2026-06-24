MoEngage acquires San Francisco AI startup Aampe in all-cash deal
MoEngage, an Indian platform for customer engagement, just snapped up San Francisco-based AI startup Aampe in an all-cash deal (rumored to be worth tens of millions of dollars).
The big idea? MoEngage wants to level up its platform with Aampe's tech, which uses AI agents to tailor messages for each user based on their behavior.
CEO Raviteja Dodda shared that he expects this move to help win over clients who used to rely on Salesforce.
Aampe brings clients, 150% ARR growth
Aampe brings a solid client list, including Swiggy, Grab, and Taxfix, and has seen 150% annual recurring revenue growth in the past year.
With Aampe's 20-person team joining MoEngage's 800-strong workforce, the company aims to get even better at marketing automation and personalized communication.
This could make MoEngage a bigger player against giants like Salesforce and Adobe.