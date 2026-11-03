MOFSL appoints Padmanabh Sinha as alternate MD and CEO
Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) just rolled out some big changes in its leadership. Two key leaders, Ajay Menon and Ashish Shankar, are moving on to start their own ventures.
Stepping in, Padmanabh Sinha takes over as MD and CEO of Motilal Oswal Alternates, while founder Vishal Tulsyan, who has led the alternatives platform for two decades, will continue as Executive Chairman and join the MOFSL board.
MOFSL names Suresh Shukla MD CEO
Suresh Shukla, currently Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, will take over as MD and CEO, and Anupam Guha and Akash Hariani will jointly lead private wealth management as MD and CEOs.
Sinha brings nearly 30 years of industry know-how from places like NIIF and Tata Capital; Shukla has nearly three decades of experience, including a 25-year stint at Kotak Securities and three years at SBI Securities.
MOFSL says these moves highlight its focus on growing talent from within, backed by a pipeline of 150 identified high-potential leaders across the group, to keep the company dynamic and ready for what is next.