MOFSL appoints Padmanabh Sinha as alternate MD and CEO

Suresh Shukla, currently Executive Director and Chief Business Officer, will take over as MD and CEO, and Anupam Guha and Akash Hariani will jointly lead private wealth management as MD and CEOs.

Sinha brings nearly 30 years of industry know-how from places like NIIF and Tata Capital; Shukla has nearly three decades of experience, including a 25-year stint at Kotak Securities and three years at SBI Securities.

MOFSL says these moves highlight its focus on growing talent from within, backed by a pipeline of 150 identified high-potential leaders across the group, to keep the company dynamic and ready for what is next.