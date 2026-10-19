Mogul uses AI to democratize real estate investing from $250
Mogul, founded in 2022 by former Goldman Sachs Real Estate Investment Group associates Alex Blackwood and Joey Gumataotao, is using AI to open up real estate investing for everyone, even if you only have $250 to start.
The platform helps users invest in single-family rental homes and has made the process way faster, cutting underwriting time from 18 hours down to just two hours.
Mogul raised $15.5 million, $110 million in investments
After raising $15.5 million in funding, Mogul is growing fast, already attracting over 40,000 signups and $110 million in investments.
Each property is set up as its own LLC for tax perks, and a huge 70% of users come back to invest again.
With returns targeted between 15% to 18%, Mogul is making real estate more accessible (and a lot less intimidating) for everyday investors.