Mohalla Tech revenue up 40% to ₹1,016cr, pretax loss ₹1,978cr
Business
Mohalla Tech, which operates ShareChat, just saw its revenue shoot up by 40% to ₹1,016 crore in fiscal 2026, thanks to its big bet on microdramas.
But there's a catch: even with the extra cash coming in, its loss before tax actually got worse, growing from ₹1,105 crore last year to ₹1,978 crore this year.
Mohalla CFO cites debt, forex, ESOPs
According to co-founder and chief financial officer Manohar Singh Charan, higher expenses from things like convertible debt costs, foreign exchange losses, and employee stock plans pushed losses up.
Still, Mohalla Tech is sticking with microdramas for growth (don't forget they also run Moj and QuickTV).