Mohit Joshi says Tech Mahindra prioritizes growth over margins
Business
Tech Mahindra is on a major growth push, with CEO Mohit Joshi at the helm.
After nearly tripling profits over the nearly three years, Joshi says the company's top priority is to keep up this momentum, even more than boosting profit margins right now.
Tech Mahindra plans organic growth, AI
The plan? Grow organically for now, with maybe some small tap-in acquisitions, and double down on artificial intelligence.
Their Indus language model shows off its AI chops, but it hasn't translated into big revenue yet.
Instead of just hiring more people, Tech Mahindra wants to boost earnings by offering higher-value tech services, using smarter strategies and better AI across all areas.