Mohit Malhotra's bonus halved to ₹1.63cr after weak FY26 performance

Whole-time director P.D. Narang also saw his bonus trimmed, with both execs getting more stable salaries instead of big bonuses this year.

The cuts come after Dabur struggled in its Healthcare and Foods and Beverages segments and faced a tough Middle East market in the fourth quarter.

Still, thanks to cost-cutting, Dabur managed a 7.4% profit jump and 5% revenue growth, but its stock lagged behind the Nifty FMCG Index by 5%.

Analysts think things could look brighter for Dabur next year as markets recover.