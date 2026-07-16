Mohit Malhotra's bonus halved to ₹1.63cr after weak FY26 performance
Dabur India had a rough FY26, leading the company to cut performance bonuses for its top bosses.
CEO Mohit Malhotra's bonus dropped by half to ₹1.63 crore (from ₹3.25 crore last year), bringing his total pay down 3.1% to ₹15.35 crore, even though his fixed salary and perks actually went up.
Dabur cost cuts lift profit 7.4%
Whole-time director P.D. Narang also saw his bonus trimmed, with both execs getting more stable salaries instead of big bonuses this year.
The cuts come after Dabur struggled in its Healthcare and Foods and Beverages segments and faced a tough Middle East market in the fourth quarter.
Still, thanks to cost-cutting, Dabur managed a 7.4% profit jump and 5% revenue growth, but its stock lagged behind the Nifty FMCG Index by 5%.
Analysts think things could look brighter for Dabur next year as markets recover.