Molbio Diagnostics drops 8.8% to ₹1,229.65 still 50%+ above IPO
Business
Molbio Diagnostics shares dropped 8.8% to ₹1,229.65 on Wednesday, September 16, 2026 as investors took some profits after a recent surge.
Even with this quick fall (down 18.5% in just two days), the stock is still up more than 50% from its IPO price of ₹807 back in August 17, 2026.
Molbio Diagnostics surged 75% 1st month
The stock started strong, debuting at ₹980 (representing a 21.44% premium over its IPO price), then shot up 75% in the first month and hit a high of ₹1,686.50 last week.
Despite some ups and downs lately, Molbio's share price is holding well above where it started, showing that investors are still pretty confident about the company's future in the diagnostics space.