Molbio Diagnostics raises ₹281.5cr from 33 anchor investors before IPO
Molbio Diagnostics, a Goa-based point-of-care molecular diagnostics company, just raised ₹281.5 crore from 33 anchor investors ahead of its IPO.
The public issue opens August 10 and closes August 12, with shares priced between ₹768 and ₹807.
The IPO includes a fresh issue of ₹200 crore plus an offer for sale worth ₹739.7 crore.
Molbio Diagnostics plans R&D, manufacturing upgrades
Major Indian mutual funds like HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential AMC, and Kotak Mahindra AMC joined in, along with global players like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock Global Funds.
Altogether, 34.87 lakh equity shares were allotted to 33 anchor investors in the anchor round.
Molbio plans to use the fresh funds to build an R and D center, upgrade manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam, and cover general expenses, basically fueling its next phase of growth.