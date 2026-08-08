Molbio Diagnostics raises ₹281.5cr from 33 anchor investors before IPO

Major Indian mutual funds like HDFC Mutual Fund, ICICI Prudential AMC, and Kotak Mahindra AMC joined in, along with global players like Goldman Sachs and BlackRock Global Funds.

Altogether, 34.87 lakh equity shares were allotted to 33 anchor investors in the anchor round.

Molbio plans to use the fresh funds to build an R and D center, upgrade manufacturing facilities in Goa and Visakhapatnam, and cover general expenses, basically fueling its next phase of growth.