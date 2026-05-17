India's ₹1.7L crore fuel challenge may have a surprising fix
What's the story
As India grapples with rising energy import costs and a depreciating rupee amid global oil price fluctuations, a Monaco-based fuel technology company has proposed an innovative solution: water. FOWE Eco Solutions' patented Cavitech fuel emulsion technology could help industries reduce fuel consumption by up to 10%, significantly lower harmful emissions, and enhance equipment performance, all without any engine modifications or plant shutdowns.
Crisis response
Economic crisis looms large as India struggles with oil imports
India imports nearly 88% of its crude oil requirements, with state-run oil companies losing ₹1,000 crore every day to shield consumers from global price shocks. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also called on industries to conserve fuel as a national economic imperative. FOWE Eco Solutions' technology could be the answer to these challenges.
Tech details
How does the patented Cavitech fuel emulsion technology work?
The Cavitech fuel emulsion technology uses Controlled Cavitation Technology (CCT) to create a fuel-oil-water emulsion. This process disperses microscopic water droplets in fuel oil without chemical additives. When burned, these droplets cause 'microexplosions' in combustion chambers, breaking down the fuel into ultra-fine particles that burn more completely and efficiently. The result is lower fuel consumption, cleaner combustion, and significantly reduced emissions.
Test results
Independent tests show significant fuel savings, emissions reduction
Independent tests at Alfa Laval's facility in Denmark showed fuel savings of 6.3% in boilers and 8.7% in marine engines. Ship trials on Scorpio Tankers vessels showed bunker fuel savings of about 10%, while Indian refinery and steel plant trials recorded fuel savings between 3.6% to 6%. The technology also claims to reduce NOx emissions by nearly 30%, SOx emissions by almost 40%, and particulate matter to near-zero levels.
Sector impact
Strategic economic lever for India, says company
FOWE Eco Solutions' emulsion can immediately reduce fuel use during high-emission, inefficient combustion phases without changing existing plant infrastructure. The company is positioning the technology as a strategic economic lever for India. "With India importing the vast majority of its crude oil, every liter saved directly protects foreign exchange reserves and reduces pressure on the rupee," says Sondhi.