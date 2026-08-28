Monarch PMS expects gold $4,300-$4,700, silver $70-$85 by 2026
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Thinking about gold or silver?
Monarch PMS expects gold prices to land between $4,300 and $4,700 per ounce by the end of 2026, with silver likely in the $70 to $85 range.
These predictions assume steady US Fed rates and central banks keeping up their regular gold buying.
Monarch sees $5,600/$120 upside, $3,400/$45 downside
If the job market softens and big investors jump in, Monarch sees a shot (25% chance) at gold soaring to $5,600 and silver hitting $120.
But if things go south, like weaker demand or economic shifts, gold might drop closer to $3,400 and silver to around $45.
Silver's also facing supply issues: For six years straight, demand has outpaced what mines produce, so physical tightness could amplify upside moves if demand strengthens.