Monday.com cuts 630 jobs to focus on AI work platform
Business
Monday.com, the Israeli software company, is letting go of 630 employees, about one in five people on staff, as it shifts focus to its new AI Work Platform.
The company says this move will help them become "leaner" and more focused on their long-term AI goals.
Monday.com AI platform amid tech layoffs
Monday.com's revamped AI platform now offers things like a no-code app builder, a customizable AI agent, workflow automation, and a chatbot that can handle reports and dashboards.
This shake-up follows a bigger tech trend: over 122,000 tech jobs have been cut in 2026 so far, with most companies saying they're restructuring for AI.