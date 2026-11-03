Mondelez International sues Catherine's Originals claiming O'Bar copies Toblerone's triangle
Business
Mondelez International, the company behind Toblerone, is suing small UK vegan chocolate brand Catherine's Originals, claiming its O'Bar copies Toblerone's famous triangle shape.
Mondelez says this could confuse shoppers and wants to protect its signature design, which has been around since 1929.
Catherine Dodd denies O'Bar copycat
Catherine Dodd, who started Catherine's Originals, insists her O'Bar has its own unique style and isn't a Toblerone copycat.
She says the company stands firmly behind the product and identity they've created, with her legal team backing her up.
Mondelez tried to settle things before going to court, but talks fell through, so now it's up to the High Court to decide.