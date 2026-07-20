Mondelez launches premium Belgian chocolate Cote d'Or in India
Business
Mondelez just dropped its premium Belgian chocolate brand, Cote d'Or, in India.
Known for its rich heritage since 1883, Cote d'Or offers dark chocolate and whole nut options.
Prices start at ₹499 for 100-gram and ₹599 for 180-gram, and you can grab them easily on major quick-commerce apps.
Mondelez cites premium demand in India
This move is part of Mondelez's push to bring more premium treats to India.
Nitin Saini, Vice President - Marketing, Mondelez India, says, "Consumers today are increasingly seeking premium, globally inspired food experiences, and chocolate is no exception."
Cote d'Or stands out with high-quality cocoa blends and a legacy that's been loved by generations in Belgium.