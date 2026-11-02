Mondelez tells Moo Free to stop selling 'White Choccy Snowballs'
Business
Cadbury's parent company, Mondelez International, has told Moo Free, a popular vegan chocolate maker, to stop selling its White Choccy Snowballs, saying the "snowball" name has been its trademark for chocolate treats since 2001.
The timing is tough for Moo Free, as the notice landed just ahead of the busy Christmas period.
Moo Free seeks peaceful resolution
Moo Free's co-founder Mike Jessop was surprised by the claim (he cannot even try Cadbury's version due to lactose intolerance).
The brand says it wants to sort things out peacefully and is also supporting another small vegan business facing a similar dispute.
So far, Mondelez has not taken legal action. It seems open to talking things through instead of heading straight to court.