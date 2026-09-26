Moneycontrol Conclave: Lalit Keshre calls deeptech next Indian startup wave
Business
At the Moneycontrol Startup Conclave 2026, Groww co-founder and CEO Lalit Keshre called deeptech the next major wave for Indian startups.
He pointed out that more small and midsize companies are jumping into foundational tech, hinting at lots of growth and fresh investment opportunities ahead.
Groww recounts IPO, backs UPI fee
Keshre shared how Groww went from its 2016 launch to a ₹6,632.3 crore IPO in 2025.
He said their real focus is keeping customers happy, not just chasing stock prices, mirroring how people now care more about building long-term wealth.
He also supported the new 0.4% fee on some UPI payments over ₹2,000 (starting October 15), saying ongoing teamwork with regulators is key to solving industry challenges.