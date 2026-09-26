Moneycontrol Conclave: Lalit Keshre calls deeptech next Indian startup wave

Keshre shared how Groww went from its 2016 launch to a ₹6,632.3 crore IPO in 2025.

He said their real focus is keeping customers happy, not just chasing stock prices, mirroring how people now care more about building long-term wealth.

He also supported the new 0.4% fee on some UPI payments over ₹2,000 (starting October 15), saying ongoing teamwork with regulators is key to solving industry challenges.