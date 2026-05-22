Moneycontrol Eco Pulse index 51.6 in April shows India expanding

Exports jump 13.8% inflation spikes 8.3%

Manufacturing and services sectors both saw improvement last month; PMIs went up for each.

Exports bounced back with a big 13.8% jump after falling in March, and tractor sales shot up by 24.5%, showing rural areas are spending more.

On the flip side, UPI payments grew fast but credit card use slowed down; infrastructure improved a bit; yet inflation spiked sharply to 8.3%, reminding us there are still some bumps ahead.