Moneycontrol Eco Pulse index 51.6 in April shows India expanding
Business
India's economy got a boost in April, with the Moneycontrol Eco Pulse Index jumping to 51.6 from 49.2 in March.
This means things are expanding again, thanks to stronger manufacturing, rising exports, and solid rural demand, even with global challenges like the West Asia crisis and inflation hanging around.
Exports jump 13.8% inflation spikes 8.3%
Manufacturing and services sectors both saw improvement last month; PMIs went up for each.
Exports bounced back with a big 13.8% jump after falling in March, and tractor sales shot up by 24.5%, showing rural areas are spending more.
On the flip side, UPI payments grew fast but credit card use slowed down; infrastructure improved a bit; yet inflation spiked sharply to 8.3%, reminding us there are still some bumps ahead.