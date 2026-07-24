Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2026 signals shift to solutions
Business
The Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit 2026 just wrapped up, and it's clear the industry is moving away from simply selling products to actually helping people reach long-term financial goals.
The big theme? Mutual funds need to offer solutions that fit real investor needs, not just launch new schemes.
Summit panelists urge goal-based strategies
Panelists like Sundeep Sikka (Nippon Life India AMC) highlighted the importance of trust, simplicity, consistent engagement, and developing solutions instead of more products.
Vishal Kapoor (Bandhan AMC) pointed out that investors especially want goal-based strategies.
Others, like Swarup Mohanty (Mirae Asset), stressed the importance of deeper relationships, better communication, enhanced accessibility, and delivering meaningful outcomes.