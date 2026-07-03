Moneycontrol: One in 4 Nifty 50 stocks flat or negative
Turns out, not every big-name stock is a winner.
A new Moneycontrol analysis found that one in four Nifty 50 companies actually had negative or flat annual returns over the past five years, way behind the index's overall growth of 9% per year.
The biggest disappointments? Some of India's top IT firms and banks, which either lost money or barely matched what you'd get from a fixed deposit.
IT majors slump MFs hold 9.16L/cr
The IT sector took the hardest hit: TCS fell 10% annually, while Wipro and Infosys both slid nearly 9% annually, mostly thanks to AI shake-ups and tighter tech budgets worldwide.
Banks like HDFC and Kotak Mahindra also lagged with just 1% to 3% yearly gains.
Even so, mutual funds kept faith, holding ₹9.16 lakh crore in these blue-chip stocks as of May 2026, showing they're still betting on a long-term comeback despite recent bumps.