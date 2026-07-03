Moneycontrol: One in 4 Nifty 50 stocks flat or negative Business Jul 03, 2026

Turns out, not every big-name stock is a winner.

A new Moneycontrol analysis found that one in four Nifty 50 companies actually had negative or flat annual returns over the past five years, way behind the index's overall growth of 9% per year.

The biggest disappointments? Some of India's top IT firms and banks, which either lost money or barely matched what you'd get from a fixed deposit.