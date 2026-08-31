Moneycontrol Startup Conclave highlights shift to sustainable innovation in India
Business
India's startup world is hitting pause on the grow fast at any cost mindset and shifting gears toward building sustainable, innovative companies.
That's the big theme at this year's Moneycontrol Startup Conclave, "The Big Reset," where founders, investors, and policymakers are coming together to talk about what this new era means for entrepreneurship in India.
Indian tech funding down 18% FY26
The conclave will dive into how tech like AI is changing the game for startups and what it takes to survive today's funding crunch:
Indian technology startups raised $11.7 billion in FY26, but that's down 18% from last year as investors look for solid business fundamentals over flashy growth.