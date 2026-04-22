Moneycontrol tops Comscore March 2026 business rankings with 44.86 million visitors
Moneycontrol just pulled ahead as the go-to spot for business, finance, and markets news in India.
According to Comscore data from March 2026, it drew in 44.86 million unique visitors, way more than The Economic Times (ET), which had 33.96 million.
That puts Moneycontrol firmly at the top of the business news game.
Moneycontrol logs nearly 575 million minutes
It's not just about clicks. People are actually sticking around on Moneycontrol.
In March, users racked up nearly 282 million total views and spent close to 575 million minutes on the platform, almost five times longer than ET's numbers.
As Nalin Mehta, managing editor at Moneycontrol, put it, there's a growing demand for trustworthy information during uncertain times, and they're focused on delivering content that matters to India's investor and business community.