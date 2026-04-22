Moneycontrol tops Comscore March 2026 business rankings with 44.86 million visitors

Moneycontrol logs nearly 575 million minutes

It's not just about clicks. People are actually sticking around on Moneycontrol.

In March, users racked up nearly 282 million total views and spent close to 575 million minutes on the platform, almost five times longer than ET's numbers.

As Nalin Mehta, managing editor at Moneycontrol, put it, there's a growing demand for trustworthy information during uncertain times, and they're focused on delivering content that matters to India's investor and business community.