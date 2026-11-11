India's economy to grow 7% in FY27, says Moody's
What's the story
Moody's has revised its growth forecast for the Indian economy, projecting a robust expansion of 7% in the current fiscal year. The upgrade comes as a result of broad-based economic momentum and resilience against energy supply shocks. However, despite the optimistic outlook, Moody's cautions that near-term risks to growth still remain due to vulnerable household consumption and other factors.
Growth challenges
Risks to growth remain in near term
Moody's has warned that household consumption is vulnerable to "intensifying and broadening price pressures."
This is especially true with headline inflation hovering near the upper end of the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 2-6% target range.
Further, a deficient South-West monsoon and strengthening El Nino conditions are likely to impact agricultural output and rural demand.
Resilience factors
India adjusted to energy price shock better than previously assumed
Moody's has highlighted India's broad-based economic momentum and resilience to energy supply shocks as key reasons for the upward revision in its growth forecast.
The agency said, "India has adjusted to the energy price shock better than previously assumed."
This is largely due to its ability to diversify crude and gas supplies, while shielding consumers from immediate price impacts through state-backed oil marketing companies and tax cuts.
Refining strength
Refining capacity, private capex cycle bolster growth outlook
Moody's also noted India's status as home to the world's largest single-site refining complex.
The country's large and sophisticated refining capacity has helped mitigate fuel supply disruptions while bolstering its position as a key exporter of refined petroleum products.
High-frequency indicators such as strong capital goods production and imports, accelerating industrial credit growth, and rising capacity utilization suggest India may be on the cusp of a new private capex cycle after years of corporate/banking sector balance sheet repair.