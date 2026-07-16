Moody's 2026 outlook expects India to grow 7% fastest globally
Business
Moody's just dropped its 2026 outlook, and India is still leading the pack.
Even with growth slowing a bit, India's economy is expected to grow 7% this year, faster than China, the US or Europe.
So if you're keeping score, India's staying on top for now.
Asia's tech gains face oil shocks
The report credits investments in AI, tech infrastructure, and data centers for keeping Asia strong overall.
But there's a catch: rising tensions in West Asia could mess with oil prices and global recovery.
If things get rocky around the Strait of Hormuz, countries like India that import a lot of energy could feel the pinch.