Moody's affirms India's Baa3 rating and flags Middle East risks Business Apr 06, 2026

Moody's has decided to stick with India's Baa3 credit rating and a stable outlook as of March 31, 2026.

The agency pointed out that India's bounce-back after the pandemic, thanks to big pushes in infrastructure and digital tech, has been impressive.

Still, they warned that ongoing conflict in the Middle East could throw some new challenges India's way.