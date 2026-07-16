Moody's Analytics: AI creates K-shaped global economy, growth 2.5% 2.8%
Business
Moody's Analytics says the AI boom is creating a "K-shaped" global economy, meaning some industries and countries are racing ahead while others get left behind.
Even with all the excitement around AI, overall world growth is set to slow down to 2.5% in 2026, then tick up slightly to 2.8% in 2027.
Moody's warns economic recovery threatened
AI has sparked big investments in data centers and boosted Asian tech exports, but not all sectors are seeing these benefits.
Ongoing political tensions, like those in the Middle East and US trade disputes, are making things tougher for businesses worldwide.
Moody's warns that high market valuations and instability could threaten economic recovery, so the AI wave isn't a guaranteed win for everyone.