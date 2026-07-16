Moody's Analytics: Global growth to slow to 2.5% by 2026
Business
The world economy is set to slow, with growth dipping to 2.5% by 2026.
Moody's Analytics says this gentle slide comes as inflation, global tensions, and trade disruptions are reasons for concern.
While India's economy will stay strong, it may not be as lively as before.
AI boom boosts Asian tech investment
The AI boom has boosted investment in tech and kept things from slowing down further, especially in Asia. But that growth highlights how some sectors are thriving while others lag behind.
Ongoing tension in the Middle East and rising prices for energy and food have made the demand for global balance harder to handle.
Rising trade worries could leave some countries feeling those price bumps, especially for the US and China.