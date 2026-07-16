Moody's Analytics says AI investment is easing global slump
AI isn't just making chatbots smarter: it's actually helping soften the global economic slump, says Moody's Analytics.
Thanks to a rush of investment in chips, computer hardware, and energy (all needed to keep AI running), stock markets are up and Asia-Pacific countries are seeing big benefits.
These economies are key players in building the tech that powers AI.
Asia-Pacific exporters gain amid uneven outlook
Countries like Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, and Vietnam are exporting way more electronics and machinery than before: Taiwan especially stands out with nearly 9% GDP growth expected this year.
But Moody's also points out that not everyone wins: some sectors lag behind as trade tensions and weak demand stick around.
Global growth is set to slow to 2.5% in 2026 before picking up again, so it's not all smooth sailing yet.