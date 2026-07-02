Moody's: Indian private credit to reach $50 billion by FY2030
India's private credit market is on track to hit $50 billion by FY2030, up from $25 billion in 2025.
Moody's says this growth comes as more companies look for funding outside traditional banks, and the sector is now seen as a solid option for businesses, especially in real estate and infrastructure.
Investors, family offices back India credit
The market is attracting a mix of global investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals, showing growing confidence in this space.
Real estate leads the way, accounting for about 40% of India's private credit market, followed by infrastructure projects and promoter financing.
Big moves include Shapoorji Pallonji Group's ₹28,600 crore deal backed by Tata Sons shares and Apollo funds' $500 million support for Adani Energy Solutions.
Even though most deals are under $100 million, Moody's expects bigger transactions as demand rises.